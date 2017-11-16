Thu November 16, 2017
Lahore

Our Correspondent
November 16, 2017

PU student’s distinction

LAHORE :CEMB, Punjab University, student Farwa Akhlaq has been shortlisted as finalist for Whole Life Activation Young Achiever Award by WLA, London. MPhil scholar of CEMB PU and women rights activist Farwa Akhlaq has been shortlisted as finalist for Whole Life Activation organisation, London, WLA Young Achiever Award, 2017, from above 500 nominations from all over the world.  Farwa Akhlaq is daughter of Lesco SE Muhammad Akhlaq Qadri. 

Comments

