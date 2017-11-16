Ashrafi moves court against withdrawal of security

LAHORE :Allama Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, chairman of his own faction of Pakistan Ulema Council, has approached the Lahore High Court through a writ petition challenging government's decision about withdrawal of his police security.

The cleric through his counsel Muhammad Azhar Siddique pleaded in his petition that the police suspended his security in reaction to his criticism of an amendment introduced in new election law by the government about declaration of belief in finality of prophethood. He stated that the impugned act of the government was based on mala fide, without jurisdiction, and violation of his the fundamental rights enshrined in the constitution.

Ashrafi said he had been facing serious life threats from terrorist organisations and the government was also aware of the situation. Even several terrorists attacks have been carried out on him, he added. He said a representation filed before the chief secretary last week for restoration of the security squad for him had not been decided so far. The petitioner prayed to the court to order the respondents to restore his security squad in view of serious threat alerts which were received by him from terrorist organisations.