LTC launches ‘Apni Sawaari’ application

LAHORE :The Lahore Transport Company (LTC) will enforce, plan and regulate public transport system for safe, economical, efficient and environment-friendly transport facilities with international standard.

This was stated by Lahore Transport Company Chairman Mehr Ishtiaq at the launching ceremony of user friendly application “Apni Sawaari” on the buses plying on various urban routes of the city here on Wednesday.

The application features include multiple login options, user management, helpline contact, bus arrival time, live bus locator, fare information and route information, the company chairman said, adding the features of the application would impart one click bus finder solution to the passengers.

“It is imperative to note that the application is free of cost downloadable from the internet on android based smartphones,” he said, adding the technology will accomplish the goals of prompt delivery of public service to the commuters by saving their time in routine life.

LTC acting chief executive officer Mariam Khawar, Chief Technical Officer Badi-ur-Rahman, General Manager, Binary Vibes, Jawad Khan, Chief Operating Officer Zafar Qureshi, Enforcement DGM Ch Shafique Ahmed, head of Marketing Ali Naqvi, Manager IT Yasir Bukhari, DM Communication Nasir Hussain and other officials were present.

General Manager, Binary Vibes, Jawad Khan said: “The LTC is making rapid advancement in transport sector and it is a moment of pride for our team working with this organisation as strategic partner. This newly-developed application will also facilitate tourists in Lahore.”

traffic rules: A subject related to awareness of traffic rules will be incorporated in the syllabus. The subject will be compulsory from class one to matriculation, said Khawaja Ahmad Hassan, adviser to Punjab chief minster.

Addressing “Urban Transport Conference 2017” held on Wednesday, he said the metro train in Pakistan was not less than a revolution. Masood Anwar, Punjab transport additional secretary, said safe and secure transport was fundamental right of the citizens of the country and the government would fulfil its responsibilities. Rana Muhammad Arshad, special coordinator of CM, said the pollution spread by traffic was a major reason of smog, and the CM heeded this issue. Shields and awards were given to those who played their role in road safety.

Minister: Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Kh Imran Nazir visited the Jinnah Hospital, Lahore. The minister inspected operation theatres and cleanliness condition in the hospital. He inquired after the patients and asked them about the facilities being provided by the hospital. Kh Imran Nazir appreciated the hospital administration for taking good care of the patients.