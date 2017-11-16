‘75pc of Pakistanis could be diabetic by 2040’

If they fail to inculcate a habit of exercise, almost 75 percent of Pakistan’s population remains at risk of developing diabetes due to their sedentary lifestyles and poor dietary habits.

This warning came from health experts at events held on World Diabetes Day 2017, observed globally on Tuesday.

“Currently, 26.3 percent of Pakistan’s population is diabetic and 14.4 percent is pre-diabetic. Over the next few years, the total number of diabetics is likely to reach 40 percent and if we fail to convince people to improve their lifestyle and eating habits the figure is estimated to reach 75 to 80 percent by 2040,” said Prof Dr Saeed Quraishy, vice chancellor of the Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS), at a seminar held at the DUHS’ Ojha Campus.

The Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) arranged a free diabetes screening camp. Experts from the SIUT imparted awareness among visitors about the dangers of unmanaged diabetes and hypertension, both lifestyle diseases which cause kidney failure.

The Sehatmand Zindagi Centre in Metroville, Karachi, also held an awareness session in the low-income group locality and also arranged a walk to create awareness among area residents about the disease and its preventive measures.