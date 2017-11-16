Thu November 16, 2017
Business

Our Correspondent
November 16, 2017

Yayvo to launch Black Friday sale

KARACHI: Yayvo.com, the e-commerce store of TCS, has announced its second Black Friday event commencing on Friday, November 17, a statement said on Wednesday. Online shoppers will be able to avail of massive discounts, deals and offers for seven days to splurge and take advantage of over thousands of fashion, gadgets, smartphones, mobile accessories, lifestyle products and much more with discounts up to 80 percent, it added.

