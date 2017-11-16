Yayvo to launch Black Friday sale

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Yayvo.com, the e-commerce store of TCS, has announced its second Black Friday event commencing on Friday, November 17, a statement said on Wednesday. Online shoppers will be able to avail of massive discounts, deals and offers for seven days to splurge and take advantage of over thousands of fashion, gadgets, smartphones, mobile accessories, lifestyle products and much more with discounts up to 80 percent, it added.
KARACHI: Yayvo.com, the e-commerce store of TCS, has announced its second Black Friday event commencing on Friday, November 17, a statement said on Wednesday. Online shoppers will be able to avail of massive discounts, deals and offers for seven days to splurge and take advantage of over thousands of fashion, gadgets, smartphones, mobile accessories, lifestyle products and much more with discounts up to 80 percent, it added.
Comments