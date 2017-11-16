‘Made in Pakistan Expo’ to be held in UK

ISLAMABAD: UK-Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (UKPCCI) will organise "Made in Pakistan Expo" in Britain in October 2018 in order to promote Pakistani products in the local market.

This was stated by UK-Pakistan CCI president Chaudhry Muhammad Sadeeq, who along with a 10-member delegation visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday. The delegation was representing various sectors, including chain of hospitality and restaurants, real estate, furniture, health, education, importers of rice and food products, livestock and halal meat.

The UKPCCI president said Pakistani community in UK wanted to see a progressive and prosperous Pakistan, as they had utmost love for it. A 25-member delegation of UKPCCI is visiting Pakistan to attend Karachi Expo and study its market as Overseas Pakistani investors in the UK are keen to explore opportunities of joint ventures and investment in various sectors.

The delegation had already held fruitful meetings in Karachi and Lahore and many delegation members have also finalised business deals in Pakistan, he added.