‘CNG-based vehicles to cut pollution by 28pc’

LAHORE: Ghiyas Abdullah Paracha, central leader, All Pakistan CNG Association (APCNGA) on Wednesday said CNG-based vehicles could cut pollution by 28 percent, and urged Punjab government to switch public transport to CNG for reducing smog and air pollution.

Talking to Punjab minister for environment Begum Zakia Shah Nawaz, he urged the government to switch to CNG for public transport in Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, and Multan. Dozens of countries used environment-friendly fuels for public transport, and Pakistan should follow suit, he said.

“The APCNGA is ready to cooperate with the government of Punjab in this regard, and the availability of CNG kits and cylinders will be ensured,” he added.

The leader of the CNG sector said apart from public transport, at least fifty percent of the vehicles should be converted on CNG to improve the environment on a faster pace, as there was no shortage of gas anywhere in the country.

Expressing concern over smog and increased air pollution, which has disturbed daily life in Punjab, he offered all out cooperation to the government in handling the situation.

Begum Zakia Shah Nawaz and environment secretary Saif Anjum said the provincial government was closing industrial units which were causing pollution, while urgent steps were being taken to convert public transport to CNG. They asked the APCNGA leaders to ensure a proper price for the fuel so it could become popular in the masses.