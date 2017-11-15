PFA at work

This is to commend the good work which officials of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) are doing by ensuring provision of high quality and hygienic food items to the people. For this purpose, it almost every day checks food licence, quality of food items being sold and produced, and the hygienic conditions of eateries and of other places where food products are being prepared and manufactured. The authority that now exercises its powers in the entire province is carrying out its work in many districts with greater commitment and determination. According to some media reports, while continuing its province-wide crackdown, PFA teams on Sunday alone have sealed various food points, production units and water filtration plants.

At least six renowned fish shops in Lahore have been sealed for using expired and used oil and for serving stale fish to their customers. Another 11 production units including units producing sweets have been sealed in Faisalabad since they were using expired ingredients. In Bahawalpur two major units involved in extracting oil from animals’ remnants were also sealed. During the last couple of days, PFA officials have raided approximately 4,000 units across the province and took serious action against 200 food points on different grounds. It is hoped that the PFA will continue doing great work.

M Z Rifat (Lahore)