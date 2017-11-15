No power can undo Pakistan: COAS

MANGLA: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday said no power can undo Pakistan and for this purpose the nation and its state institutions shall continue to cohesively perform in the best interest of the country.

According to a press release of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief visited the Strike Corps at Mangla and witnessed ongoing training. While interacting with Mangla Corps troops, General Bajwa appreciated the state of high morale and standard of training.

He said that despite our commitments on western border and internal security duties, we cannot remain oblivious to perpetual conventional threat, which demands high standards of training and operational readiness.

Talking about the challenges being faced by Pakistan, the COAS, quoting the founder of the nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, said that no power can undo Pakistan and for this purpose nation and its state institutions shall continue to cohesively perform in the best interest of the country.

“We have come a long way in responding to the challenges and Inshallah Pakistan is bound to rise. The only thing needed is to stay steadfast and remain united as a nation,” he emphasised.

Upon arrival at Mangla, the COAS was received by Commander Mangla Corps Lieutenant General Azhar Saleh Abbasi. Inspector General Training and Evaluation Lieutenant General Hidayatur Rehman was also present on the occasion.