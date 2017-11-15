Wed November 15, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
November 15, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Universities must focus on quality education: Jhagra

Universities must focus on quality education: Jhagra

PESHAWAR: Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra has said that universities must focus on the provision of quality education and research as provision of quality education is of paramount importance for the development of the society.

He was addressing a 2-day National Conference on “Emerging Trends in Computing, Statistics, and Mathematical Sciences” at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University, Peshawar, on Tuesday.

The conference was attended by Vice-Chancellor of the University (SBBWU) Prof Dr Razia Sultana, Prof Dr Suleman Mazhar, Prof Dr Sirajul Islam, Prof Dr Tasawwar, faculty members and prominent researchers and scholars from other parts of the country and students of the university.

The governor said that the SBBWU is playing an important role in the provision of standard and higher education besides promoting research. He added that universities are fountain of knowledge which play vital role in the development of nations.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement