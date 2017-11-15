Universities must focus on quality education: Jhagra

PESHAWAR: Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra has said that universities must focus on the provision of quality education and research as provision of quality education is of paramount importance for the development of the society.

He was addressing a 2-day National Conference on “Emerging Trends in Computing, Statistics, and Mathematical Sciences” at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University, Peshawar, on Tuesday.

The conference was attended by Vice-Chancellor of the University (SBBWU) Prof Dr Razia Sultana, Prof Dr Suleman Mazhar, Prof Dr Sirajul Islam, Prof Dr Tasawwar, faculty members and prominent researchers and scholars from other parts of the country and students of the university.

The governor said that the SBBWU is playing an important role in the provision of standard and higher education besides promoting research. He added that universities are fountain of knowledge which play vital role in the development of nations.