Revenue Dept directed to facilitate people

PESHAWAR: Chief Secretary Muhammad Azam Khan has directed the officials of the Revenue Department to prepare guidelines for bringing improvement in the system to facilitate people.

He also directed that time limit must be observed in all such cases and the public should be facilitated in days and weeks rather than months.

Regarding the application of copies of land dispute,

production and possession, the chief secretary directed that all such matters must be disposed of as early as possible.

The chief secretary directed the tehsildars and patwaris to send the applications of public for limitation to the Revenue Department in one day for necessary procedure. He said such issues must be resolved in 15 days.

The relevant assistant commissioners were asked to dispose of the review petitions against limitation in seven days while the process of fard-e-badar should be completed in two weeks.

The patwaris and qanungo were also directed to be present in their offices and record rooms for the public on all working days.