China has high performance supercomputers

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BEIJING: China now has more high-performance supercomputers than ever before, again besting the United States in global rankings, a supercomputer tracking organisation said.
The standing corresponds with China’s growing reputation as the global leader in supercomputers, as the Asian power prepares to launch in June 2018 a prototype exascale computing machine -- a "super supercomputer".
Some 202 of the world’s fastest supercomputers are in China -- compared with 143 in the US -- according to Top500, a site that has tracked supercomputer development for more than two decades. The list, produced twice a year, rates supercomputers based on speed in a benchmark test by experts from Germany and the US.
BEIJING: China now has more high-performance supercomputers than ever before, again besting the United States in global rankings, a supercomputer tracking organisation said.
The standing corresponds with China’s growing reputation as the global leader in supercomputers, as the Asian power prepares to launch in June 2018 a prototype exascale computing machine -- a "super supercomputer".
Some 202 of the world’s fastest supercomputers are in China -- compared with 143 in the US -- according to Top500, a site that has tracked supercomputer development for more than two decades. The list, produced twice a year, rates supercomputers based on speed in a benchmark test by experts from Germany and the US.
Comments