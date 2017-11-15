China has high performance supercomputers

BEIJING: China now has more high-performance supercomputers than ever before, again besting the United States in global rankings, a supercomputer tracking organisation said.

The standing corresponds with China’s growing reputation as the global leader in supercomputers, as the Asian power prepares to launch in June 2018 a prototype exascale computing machine -- a "super supercomputer".

Some 202 of the world’s fastest supercomputers are in China -- compared with 143 in the US -- according to Top500, a site that has tracked supercomputer development for more than two decades. The list, produced twice a year, rates supercomputers based on speed in a benchmark test by experts from Germany and the US.