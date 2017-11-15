Moot on health concludes

LAHORE :The College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (CVAS), Jhang, a sub-campus of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS), Lahore, in collaboration with Higher Education Commission (HEC), Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) and Punjab Agriculture Research Board (PARB) organised the concluding ceremony of "International One Health Conference" at UVAS City Campus, Lahore.

King Edward Medical University Vice-Chancellor Prof Kazi Muhammad Saeed presided over the session. Besides UVAS VC Meritorious Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha and Jhang CVAS Principle Prof Dr Abdul Shakoor, the experts from different countries, including America, Germany, Egypt, Bangladesh, Turkey, Bahrain, UAE, India and Sudan, also attended the event.

According to a press release, the conference participants recommended exchange of students among different universities within Pakistan and abroad. The pandemic diseases like tuberculosis, para-tuberculosis, brucellosis, rabies, Congo and dengue fever can be controlled by joint ventures and awareness campaigns of agriculture, environment, livestock and health sectors, they said.

Kazi Muhammad Saeed said such conferences were necessary for providing and sharing innovative knowledge, enhancing experiences and skills, and developing social interaction with national and international experts. He advised the students to keep environment clean through promotion of greenery. Prevention is better than cure, he added.

VC Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha spoke about the misconceptions about poultry meat and said that there was no truth in them. He said no steroids were added to poultry feed. Accelerated growth of chicken is due to genetics, he added.