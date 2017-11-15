Girl on way to school dies in accident

LAHORE :A 13-year-old girl was killed by a speeding van in the Lorri Adda area on Tuesday.

Victim Momina of Chand Chowk was on her way to school in a rickshaw when a rashly driven hit the rickshaw, as a result, she suffered fatal injuries. She was rushed to hospital where she was pronounced dead. Meanwhile, a bike rider was killed by a dumper in the Nishtar Colony area. Victim Awais was on his way on a bike when a dumper hit and killed him.

underage driving: The chief traffic officer (CTO) visited various traffic sectors in the city on Tuesday to discourage the underage driving and educate their parents on its dangers. He delivered lectures pertaining to traffic awareness in different educational institutions and distributed pamphlets and flowers among the underage drivers.