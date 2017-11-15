Probe ordered into irregularities

LAHORE :Opposition leader in Punjab Assembly and Public Accounts Committee Chairman Mian Mehmood ul Rasheed has ordered an inquiry of irregularities into the Food Department.

Chairing a meeting of PAC on Tuesday, he voiced serious concern over complains of corruption in 60 wheat sale centres of Punjab and ordered a probe into it. A committee, comprising Additional Secretary Food and Additional Secretary Finance, was constituted, which would present its report in 60 days.

conference: The third annual international minority rights conference was held in Lahore. Bishop Sibastian Shaw, Samuel Payara, Javaid Gill, Abdullah MaliK and people including lawyers, students, intellectuals, politicians and women participated in it. "Minorities played a great role in the progress of Pakistan. We love Pakistan as other sons of soil.