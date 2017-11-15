Pakistan could be banned, LHC told

KARACHI: The Pakistan Olympic Association’s (POA) legal advisor Ali Reza told the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday that if it ordered holding elections of the PFF, FIFA would ban Pakistan.

He added the national Olympic committee would also disaffiliate PFF. The LHC fixed November 22 for the next hearing. The court is examining whether a private body can file a petition against any government sector body.

The court has asked the legal counsel of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) to appear at the next hearing. The PSB lawyer has not attended the previous three or four hearings.It is pertinent to mention here that FIFA has already suspended Pakistan because of the conflict between two groups of the PFF. The Supreme Court this summer had set aside the February 4, 2017, LHC order and referred the case back to the LHC division bench with the instructions to decide it on merit.