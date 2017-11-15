Palm oil lowers

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures hit their lowest in nearly four weeks on Tuesday, weighed down by overnight losses in the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) soyoil and weakness in related oils on China´s Dalian Commodity Exchange.

The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was down 0.5 percent at 2,748 ringgit ($656.16) a tonne at the midday break, heading for a fourth straight session of declines. Earlier in the session, it fell as much as 0.8 percent to 2,738 ringgit, its lowest since Oct. 20. Traded volumes stood at 12,864 lots of 25 tonnes each at noon.