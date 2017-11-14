Surgeon, anaesthetist face punitive action

PESHAWAR: The administration of the Lady Reading Hospital ( LRH), Peshawar, on Monday took a punitive action against a senior cardiovascular surgeon and an anaesthetist for alleged negligence and poor management and banned them from the

operation theatre for a week, said a senior official of the hospital.

He said cardiac surgeon, Dr Abdul Malik, had not taken a prior consent from a patient ?before his cardiac surgery in the LRH. Also, he said surgery of another patient had to be postponed after he consumed food a while before his surgery.

“Both, the cardiac surgeon and anaesthetist were found guilty and were held responsible for their negligence and poor management. They would not enter the operation theatre for a week as a punishment awarded to them,” said the official of LRH administration.

LRH BoG Chairman, Dr Nausherwan Burki, had a different view of punishment given to the two doctors.