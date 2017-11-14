Postponed

It has been eight months since the apex court declared the results of the previously conducted Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) 2013 null and void, but the exams has not been conducted to date. The court also issued directives to the SPSC to re-conduct the exam within few months after appointing the eligible chairman and the members for SPSC. Following the court orders, the SPSC announced the schedule for re-conducting the exam which was supposed to start from November 8. However, just three days before the exam, the SPSC issued a notification, postponing the exams for one month.

It was wrong of the commission to announce the postponement on the eleventh hour. Hundreds of candidates are full-time employees and they have taken leaves from their work for the preparation of the exam. Many suffer in silence because of the lack of planning of the SPSC. The inability of the SPSC has also set the aspiring candidates getting concerned about validity of the exam, given the past credibility and dilatory tactics applied by the SPSC.

Riaz Mahar (Sukkur)