Students enthrall audience to celebrate ‘books week’

PESHAWAR: Students amused visitors with colourful costumes and performance portraying different famous fictional characters at a function “Celebration of books week” here on Monday.

Visitors applauded the performance of children of different grades who took the stage turn by turn. They delivered dialogues of different characters of some prominent children stories to display their love for reading books here at The City School Nursery.

Presentations pertained to stories of Little Red Riding Hood, Aladdin and the magic lamp, snow white and the seven dwarfs, Cinderella, Beauty and the beast, The Pizza Princess, The sleeping beauty.

In some of the presentations the costumes and dialogue delivery of little performers so much enthralled the visitors that they received continuous applauses.

The teachers had also helped the students to choose suitable costumes to match their relevant characters.

One of the students who portrayed as a wolf in one of the stories characters amused the audience and was asked to repeat the performance.

“The importance of reading books could not be denied and especially with the advancement of technology great responsibility lies on the schools as well as parents to inculcate the habit of reading books among the students,” said Bushra Israr, headmistress of The City School Nursery.

The love for reading books, she said, would be infused in children which would help in transforming their lives and making them successful in their careers in future.

She added that the habit of reading helped in expanding their horizon and students develop higher order of thinking skills.

The headmistress added that reading books of different languages developed language skills of students and expanded their understanding of the world and the environment around them.

The performance of the students was also appreciated by the two judges heading two prominent educational institutions.

Beenish Mir, Director of Lahore Lyceum, and Tehmina Wajaht, heading the NCS School System, highlighted the importance of reading books and said the function would help in creating awareness among the students about books reading.

They said in the presence of ever increasing electronic gadgets, which were of attraction to the students, it had become a difficult task to draw attention of little students towards books including story books.