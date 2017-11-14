QWP demands judicial probe into incident

PESHAWAR: The Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) has demanded judicial probe into a recent incident in Dera Ismail Khan where a teenage girl was forced to walk naked through a village street.

Speaking at a press conference here on Monday, QWP’s social media wing chief Nasreen Khattak condemned the shocking incident.

The former MPA said the provincial government had failed to protect lives and honour of the poor.

The QWP leader said that it was a challenge for the local elected representatives, especially for the concerned members of the national and provincial assemblies, to ensure protection to their voters and take action against the perpetrators

Recalling the lynching of Mashal Khan, a student of Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan, she said that some of those involved in the crime were still at large because they were influential and the police were reluctant to take action against them.

Referring to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan’s speeches, she said that the PTI chief was in the habit of setting 24-hour deadlines to others but he was unable to order action against the accused.