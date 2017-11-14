Balochistan receives first winter rain

QUETTA: The provincial capital Quetta and other parts of the province received the first rain of winter season, which turned the weather cold on Monday.

Several districts of Balochistan including Quetta, Nokundi, Ziarat, Mach, Qila Abdullah, Maizai Adha, Pishin, Dalbandin, Chaghi, Kalat, Mastung and other areas received rain. Ziarat and Kalat also received rain along with snowfall on the mountains.

The citizens offered prayers for more rain. They said that ailments and drought would end after rains in the province. According to the Met office, cold and cloudy weather with chances of light rain is expected in Quetta, Kalat, Nushki, Mastung, Pishin, Qila Abdullah, and Ziarat.