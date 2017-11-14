Cane growers worried over delay in crushing

NAWABSHAH: The anxiety of sugarcane growers in Nawabshah has multiplied as sugarcane crushing has not started yet. The growers said that late start of sugarcane crushing would adversely affect the cultivation of wheat crop as well. A sugarcane grower, Choudhry Ahsan Arain, said that on one hand, the standing sugarcane is drying up; and on the other hand, the wheat crop will not be cultivated unless sugarcane is lifted.