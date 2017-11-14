Scattered rain likely

LAHORE: Partly cloudy but smoggy weather continued to prevail in the city here Monday while the Met office predicted similar weather conditions with chances of scattered rain for next 24 hours. The Met officials said a westerly wave is affecting Balochistan and is likely to grip upper and central parts of the country during 24 hours and persist for next two to three days. They said that rain/thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is expected at scattered places in Balochistan, including Quetta, KP, Fata, Islamabad, upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Sargodha divisions), Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan while at isolated places in Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Karachi, Sukkur and Larkana divisions. They added that dense foggy/smoggy conditions are expected in plain areas of Punjab in the morning.

Rainfall was recorded at Nokkundi (01mm), Quetta (Sumgli), Quetta (Sheikh Manda) Trace, Met officials said. They said that Monday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Skardu where mercury dropped down to -03°C while in Lahore, maximum temperature was 22°C, minimum was 12°C and humidity level was 70 percent.