LAHORE: An additional district and sessions court on Monday freed 50 kiln workers after getting them recovered from illegal detention of a kiln owner Hassan Chaudhry. A habeas corpus petition was filed by one Jawad Ahmad in the court seeking recovery of 50 kiln workers from the illegal detention of kiln owner Hassan. Petitioner alleged that the respondent and his security guards also tortured the detainees.
