Pak-China ties improve after CPEC: minister

LAHORE :Punjab Minister for Industries Sheikh Alla-u-Din has said that Pakistan-China relations since CPEC are touching new statures.

China has attained rapid development under the vibrant leadership and has now become a role model for the rest of the world by becoming the world’s second economic power. In a meeting with a delegation from leading industrial city of China, Cixi called on the Punjab Industries Minister Monday, he said the CPEC has produced tremendous opportunities of investment in Pakistan and Punjab.

The meeting discussed the ideas related to enhancement of cooperation in skill development, textile, and other industrial sectors between Punjab and Cixi. In the meeting, PBIT’s CEO showed a documentary regarding industrial projects in Punjab. Secretary industries briefed about industry projects in the Punjab. He said that Punjab is a hub of textile industry and there are many opportunities to invest in Punjab.

The Chinese delegation admired Punjab development and showed full cooperation in various sectors like electrical, dairy products, engineering and energy projects. At the end of the meeting, a memorial shield was given by the delegation to the minister.