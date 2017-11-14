PU library orientation

LAHORE :The Punjab University library has started its annual ‘library orientation programme’ for freshers.

While addressing the ceremony, PU Chief Librarian Dr Muhammad Haroon Usmani said library was to satisfy the need of all students especially the researchers. He assured continuity and enrichment of the orientation programme. “The library would organise six programmes on daily basis and to accommodate freshers the programmes would continue until January 2018”, he added.