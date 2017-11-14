CITY PULSE

Alienation

Full Circle Gallery is hosting an exhibition titled “Alienation”, a group show featuring works by Anum Lasharie, Annem Zaidi, Babar Moghal, Manizhe Ali, Paul Mehdi Rizvi, Sheherezade Junejo and Shiraz Malik. The exhibition opens on Tuesday, Nov 14 at 5pm and will continue till December 5.

Call 0303-2239038 for more information.

Comedy Masala International

Pakistan American Cultural Centre is hosting an event titled “Comedy Masala International” featuring performances by Carmen Lynch and Wil Sylvince from USA, Singaporean comedian, Jinx Yeo and Pakistani comedian and founder of the Comedy Masala, Umar Rana.

The event runs through Thursday, Nov 23 to Saturday Nov 25 at the PACC.

Event schedule:

Thursday Nov 23|Opening night at 9.30pm

Friday, Nov 24|Early show: 7.30pm, late show: 9.30pm

Saturday, Nov 25|Early show: 7.30pm, late show: 9.30pm

Call 021–3890 9914 for tickets and more information.

Extract

Umar Nawaz is exhibiting his series of sculptures, titled “Extract” at the Canvas Gallery.

An alumnus and Faculty member of the NCA, Umar’s work revolves around the physical manipulation and treatment of the material involved.

The rigorous process that the material goes through is what defines the form and its content.

The show opens continues daily until Thursday, Nov 23 from 11am to 8pm (excluding Sunday)

Call 021-35861523 for more information

Beauty Burning

Momart Art Gallery is hosting a solo exhibition featuring works by Shahzad Zar.

Shahzad is a self taught young artist who struggled to learn the art of collage, mixing organic materials and paint. His first solo exhibition was in 1999 at Indus Gallery.

The show opens at 6pm on Wednesday, Nov 22 and continues until Thursday, Nov 30.

Call 021-35296801 for more information.

Mind = Blown

Sanat gallery is hosting a solo exhibition titled "Mind = Blown" featuring works by Ghulam Hussain.

Ghulam’s work is distinct due to its technique and simplicity, opening up a range of possibilities. Going back to his roots in province of Sindh, Hussain is challenging the notion of high art by integrating forms of low craft, such as weaving and brick building, with the miniature style of painting.

The show continues until Nov 14 from 5pm to 8pm.

Call 0300 8208108 for more information.

Dynamic of Color

Artscene gallery is hosting a solo exhibition titled "Dynamic of Color" featuring works by Hussain Chandio.

The show continues until Nov 14 from 5pm to 8pm.

Call 021-35371914 for more information.