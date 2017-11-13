Khaqan visits Lahore, meets Shahbaz

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi reached Lahore on Sunday and held a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif. The two leaders discussed issues of mutual interest besides the political situation in the country.

Earlier, the Punjab chief minister received the premier at the Lahore airport. Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Saeed, IG Punjab Arif Nawaz, CCPO Lahore Amin Vains, DIG Operations Dr Haider Ashraf, Lahore Commissioner Abdullah Sunbal and other senior officers were also present at the airport to welcome the premier.

Meanwhile, Punjab Governor Muhammad Rafiq Rajwana also held a meeting with PM Abbasi and discussed with him the political situation of the country. The prime minister will meet former premier Nawaz Sharif here on Monday (today).

Meanwhile, an important consultative meeting of Pakistan Muslim League was also held at the residence of National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq at his residence in Lahore. Various party leaders including Governor Rafiq Rajwana, ministers Ahsan Iqbal and Khwaja Saad Rafiq, NA Deputy Speaker Sardar Murtza Javed were among the participants. The meeting discussed legislation regarding delimitation of constituencies after the national census and other related issues.