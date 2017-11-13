Work on BRT Peshawar in full swing

PESHAWAR: Work on the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project has started in full swing as the mega project launched by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led provincial government would overcome the problem of public transport in the city and ease traffic congestion.

An official of the Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) told The News that the work on the BRT was being carried out on war footings. The official said that work on the project would be carried out day and night. He said the workforce would have three shifts to complete the project in time. The contracts for the BRT project have been awarded to experienced companies including CRG21-Maqbool Calsons JV and two other companies that have enough experience as they have already worked in Islamabad and Lahore metro bus services.

An official said latest machinery was being used in the project. The official said his company had experienced engineers and skilled workforce to complete the project in time. He said the project would be competed as per its schedule, adding, the project had three sectors for smooth flow of traffic in the city.

The BRT project would help resolve traffic congestion in the provincial capital. The 26 kilometre project having 31 stations would be running about 14.9km at grade, about 6km at elevated level and some 4.9km through tunnel. It would also have additional features like 68 kilometres feeder bus route service, high standard bus stops at about seven feeder routes with shelter and advanced passenger information system. About 383 big and small buses from feeding area would ply the main route.

Commercial area and one nine-storey plaza with parking and two three-storey parking plazas are also additional features of this project. The BRT will start from Chamkani via GT Road to Dabgari Gardens, Railway Road, Saddar, Stadium Chowk, University Road and end at Hayatabad.