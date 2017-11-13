Delegates back from US after attending Hindko conference

PESHAWAR: Delegates have returned from the United States after attending the 5th International Hindko Conference in New York.

A noted Hindko language writer, poet, research scholar, Muhammad Ziauddin, who is also Gandhara Hindko Board (GHB) General Secretary and chief of Executive Committee of the Gandhara Hindko Academy, was among the delegates from Peshawar who attended the conference. He said the moot was a big success.

The conference was arranged at the 1 World's Fair Marina Flushing in New York. The GHB North America chapter had hosted the event. A distinguished United States-based cardiovascular surgeon, inventor, writer, photographer, explorer, columnist and community leader from Peshawar city, Professor Dr Sayed Amjad Hussain, is the GHB North America chapter president.

An eminent columnist and telecaster, Attique Siddiqui, is vice-president of the body. He, too, hails from the Walled City of Peshawar and has been living in New York since long. The theme of the conference was "Promotion of Hindko Language, Literature and Culture." The event was divided into three sessions. A total of 250 people attended the three sessions of the conference that got underway at 11 am and ended at 11pm. The speakers of other Pakistani languages such as Punjabi, Seraiki and Pashto also graced the occasion.

Prof Dr Syed Amjad Hussain presided and moderated the first session which was introductory. Having taught for four years at his alma mater, Khyber Medical College, Peshawar, he shifted to the United States in 1975. The senior doctor has remained associated with the Medical University of Ohio, Toledo, and is also a known writer. He has to his credit several books in English and Urdu on the history and culture of Peshawar.

Prof Dr Ashraf Adeel, a professor of philosophy from Mansehra, Hazara Division in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who at present teaches at the Kutztown University, Pennsylvania, presided and moderated the second session. The delegates read out papers on various aspects of the Hindko language and literature.

Distinguished academician, Dr Ashraf Adeel, has taught philosophy at the University of Peshawar and has had the honour of being the first vice-chancellor of the Hazara University before moving to the United States. He is member of the Pennsylvania's state system of higher education.

Attique Siddiqui presided and moderated the third session which focused on the Hindko culture. A compact disc of the Hindko songs prepared in Peshawar was played. A singer, Saima Malik, entertained the audience as well with her live singing in five languages - Urdu, Hindko, Seraiki, Punjabi and Pashto. She rendered 17 songs and won applause.

Dr Sayed Amjad Hussain read out the message of GHB Chairman Ejaz Qureshi who said the GHB stood for promotion of all native languages. The GHB chief said it was a matter of joy that an international Hindko conference had been arranged in the United States to involve the community members living in the US in the efforts being made by the GHB for the promotion of Hindko and other languages since its launch in year 1993.

Ziauddin said: "The GHB has been working for the promotion of the Hindko language and culture for almost a quarter century. But it is the first time that we are getting an opportunity in the form of the 5th International Hindko Conference to interact with fellow Pakistanis in the United Sates who have been living here since long," he added.

The writer said all Pakistani languages were closely related and enjoyed great affinity. He said these were rooted in our motherland soil, adding there was a need to make efforts for bringing the speakers of different languages closer.

Ziauddin said the GHB launched overseas chapters in the recent past and he was happy that the North America chapter had taken the lead by arranging the 5th International Hindko Conference.

"It seemed to be a difficult task to arrange a conference in an expensive city like New York but the GHB North America chapter made it possible by sharing the financial cost," he said while praising GHB North America chapter President Prof Dr Sayed Amjad Hussain, Vice-President Attique Siddiqui and other advisory members for arranging the moot.

Prof Dr Tazeen Gul, another delegate from Peshawar, read out a paper on the contribution of the women writers to the Hindko literature and culture. She said there was unity in diversity. The professor said she was elated at seeing expatriate Pakistanis speaking various languages present at the conference.