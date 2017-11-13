Dubai Airshow kicks off

DUBAI: Dubai Airshow 2017 kicked off its biggest edition after opening its doors at the DWC, Dubai Airshow site on Sunday. Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum inaugurated the 15th Dubai Airshow at Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai World Central. The biennial Dubai Airshow featured more than 1,200 exhibitors -- including 100 taking part for the first time -- and over 160 aircraft on display during the show.

Several aircraft took to the skies which mesmerised the audience with their aerobatic skills and formation flying techniques in the afternoon session of the show. Flying display will continue everyday at 2:00pm till Thursday. A contingent of the PAF along with JF-17 Thunder and Super Mushak is taking part in the airshow, while Minister for Defence Production Rana Tanvir Hussain was also present there. On the first day of the show, the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) pilot Wing Commander Yasir Mudassir remarkably displayed his aerobatic skills while flying JF-17 Thunder.

While speaking to The News, Rana Tanveer Hussain said Pakistan has a fleet of state-of-the-art JF-17 Thunder aircraft which carries all specifications of any advanced fighter jet. Rana Tanveer added that the capability of JF-17 aircraft was not less than US F-16 and the currently JF-17 Thunder planes were capable enough to meet defence requirements of the country. The minister visited Pakistan pavilion shining with green flags of the country and met different defence delegates during the first day of the show.

The five-day event, which is open for trade visitors only, will be the biggest in terms of the number of exhibitors, visitors and aircraft displays. At the inauguration of the biennial show, Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied by Shaikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince and Chairman of the Executive Council.

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces Shaikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Head of State for National Security Adviser Shaikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan also attended the show.

The world's largest aerospace company and leading manufacturer of commercial jetliners Boeing and the biggest airline of the Middle East Emirates announced a commitment to purchase 40 787-10 Dreamliners at the airshow. The deal, including airplanes and related equipment, is valued at $15.1 billion at current list prices.

According to the United States Department of Commerce, a deal of this size would support more than 75,000 direct and indirect US jobs. It was informed that Emirates’ orders will be delivered from 2022, taking the airline well into the 2030s. The airshow, which will open during the current week from 10:00am to 5:30pm daily, is expected to attract 72,500 visitors this year as compared to 66,346 in the 2015 edition.