Khalid takes up coaching assignment in Dalian

KARACHI: Dalian Squash Association of China has recently appointed Khalid Atlas khan, internationally qualified coach from Pakistan, as their Head Squash Coach for the development and promotion of Squash in Dalian, China.

Khalid is an ASF Level-II/WSF Level-1 Qualified Squash Coach. He is the only Pakistani WSF Qualified Level-1 Squash Tutor. Khalid’s responsibilities in this job are to develop and promote squash, educate local coaches about modern teaching style, increase the number of good players and coaches, and to make squash one of the popular sports in China.

“My contract is of one year, which is extendable provided they have sufficient budget,” said Khalid. Talking about his expectations from this project, he said that squash is not a popular sport in China. “We are expecting good results. We have already started work at the grassroots level. We are holding training camps and free clinics for kids to develop their interest in squash. We are getting positive response,” said Khalid.

He added that Dalian Squash Association fixed three four-sided glass-wall squash courts in Harbin University last week.

“I will also educate school teachers and coaches in Dalian, who will help us to train kids in school,” said Khalid. He said they are also working on different age group players to develop their overall skills.

During his playing career, Khalid captained Pakistan. He won World Junior Team Event (twice), British Junior, and Asian Junior. He has a personal coaching experience of over 10 years in Kuwait, India (Mumbai), Pakistan, Guatemala and China.

Khalid completed his assignment with Chinese Squash Association in 2014 as a Head Squash Coach of China. During that period, Chinese Women Squash team beat Pakistan Women Squash Team in Asian Games.