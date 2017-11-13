Iqbal Day celebrated

Islamabad:Iqbal Day was celebrated at Islamabad Model College for Girls (Post Graduate), F-7/4, says a press release.

Prime Ministers’ Special Adviser for Educational Reforms Programme Ali Raza was chief guest on the occasion. Qaumi Yakjehti Council Chairman Naseem Ahmad Usmani and former principal of the college MS Firdous Fatima were among the distinguished guests.

The event was organised to pay tributes to great poet Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal by presenting his poetry, philosophy and ideology behind making Pakistan as a nation. Special tableau based on Iqbal’s poetry were also a part of the tribute.

Naseem Ahmed Usmani while addressing the student appreciated the efforts of teachers and students who participated in the event. He said that Iqbal’s Philosophy is the need of the day. Youth should follow his teachings and try to act according to his message which he gave through his poetry.

At the end of the event the PM adviser expressed his views. He briefed about the government’s educational polices especially on the federal schools and college level in public and private sector. He highly appreciated curricular activities of the college and said such activities are essential for the grooming of the students.

Principal of the college Sauleha Jabeen gave a note of thanks and presented college insignia to the worthy chief guest. She presented souvenirs to the distinguished guests.

Ali Raza visited different departments and was given briefing especially about the performance of the Department of Mass Communication and told about the practical problems being faced by the department. He highly appreciated the efforts of the principals, staff, students and the working of Media Labs, which are unique as IMCG (PG), F-7/4,Islamabad, is the only college having the media labs in the capital.