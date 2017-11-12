Hamza complains about one-sided accountability

CHAKWAL: Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Hamza Shahbaz has said that the Sharif family fought against dictatorship of General (retd) Pervez Musharraf earlier, and now it was being subjected to one-sided accountability.

He was talking to the media after offering Fateha over the death of MPA Chaudhry Liaqat Ali Khan during a meeting with

his wife, MNA Begum Iffat Liaqat, here on Saturday.

Ch Haidar Sultan and Shehryar, sons of the deceased MPA, were also present.

Hamza said Nawaz Sharif was appearing before the courts and the Sharif family would be proved innocent and the charges levelled against them would be proved baseless. He regretted that one-sided accountability of the Sharif family was being carried out, adding that the process must be across-the-board. He said the one-sided accountability would not be acceptable to the nation.

If justice was being done, it must be seen to be done as 200 million people of Pakistan were watching the present accountability process with great concern, he added.

Hamza asked political parties to fulfil their responsibilities and the upcoming general elections must not be delayed. The people should have the opportunity to elect their representatives on their own free will, he added. He said that democracy and political process were the future of Pakistan and they must not be hindered through any unconstitutional means.

Hamza said the PML-N had served masses for the last four-and-a-half years and the party was united under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif. The people who were expecting rift in the ranks of the PML-N would get nothing, he added.

Hamza paid rich tribute to Chaudhry Liaqat Ali and termed his death a big loss for the party.

Earlier, Hamza Shahbaz reached Chakwal with full security arrangements and no one was allowed to enter the house of the MPA and after staying half an hour there, Hamza left Chakwal for Mureed Airport where his special aircraft was standing.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Umar Jahangir, District Police Officer M Haroon Joiya and District Council Chairman Tariq Aslam received Hamza Shahbaz at the Mureed Airport.