PFA bans chemicals use for fruits ripening

Rawalpindi

Use of calcium carbide for artificial ripping of fruits may cause cancer, intestine issues, loss of memory, insomnia and other life threatening diseases. In view of these adverse effects, Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has decided to ban use of harmful chemical ‘calcium carbide’ in the artificial ripening of fruits by December 10. Warning notices have already been issued to fruit farmers, cold storages and to traders of fruit markets. The authority will destroy such artificial ripen fruits found in markets, cold storages or farms after 10 December.

Director General PFA Noor-ul-Amin Mengal said artificial ripening of fruits and vegetables are dangerous to the health of people of all ages, especially children and the elderly. He said that according to the experts using calcium carbide for ripen of fruits, produces acetylene gas that may cause life threatening diseases.

He said that around the globe for artificial ripening of fruits Ethylene is used that diminishes the risk of diseases. To ascertain a safer growth process, the matter has been referred Scientific Panel of Punjab Food Authority.