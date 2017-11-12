Matric supple results announced

LAHORE

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore on Saturday declared result of secondary school certificate (matriculation) supplementary examination 2017. The overall passing percentage was 53.91.

Some 28,044 candidates were appeared out of which 15,119 passed the exam. Meanwhile, the BISE Lahore announced that secondary school certificate (matriculation) annual examination 2018 will commence from March 01, 2018. As per the schedule, candidates can submit forms with single fee from November 13 to December 15, with double fee from December 16 to December 22 and with triple fee from December 23 to December 29.