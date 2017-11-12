KCCI steals show at Expo Pakistan

KARACHI: Foreign delegates visiting Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) pavilion at the 10th Expo Pakistan on Saturday expressed interest in enhancing trade and investment ties in some key sectors, including textiles and IT.

The KCCI pavilion was visited by delegates from Russia, Argentina, Vietnam, Netherlands, Jordan, Thailand, Czech Republic, Bangladesh, South Korea, and Uzbekistan, a statement said. The foreign delegates sought KCCI assistance in identifying the right and reliable partners for exploring investment opportunities and facilitating joint ventures for production and supply of goods in the Pakistani markets

The focal sectors were leather, surgical and sports goods, agriculture, infrastructure development, financial services, and marbles etc.

Deputy Head of Mission from Kingdom of the Netherlands Josephine Frantzen said, “We are always available to guide the Pakistani business community on how to enhance trade with their Dutch counter parts and explore opportunities of investment in the Netherlands.”

Exchanging views with KCCI office bearers, Thai Chamber of Commerce deputy secretary general Dr Sombat Thiratrakoolchai said, “More than 75 companies are currently in Karachi to explore opportunities of expanding businesses.”