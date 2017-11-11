Aqeel to face unexpected opponent Muzammil in final

KARACHI: Top seed Aqeel Khan will face unanticipated Muzammil Murtaza, who was seeded fifth, in the summit clash of men’s singles in 31st Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Championships at S Dilawar Abbas PTF Tennis Complex in Islamabad.

Muzammil, an upcoming player from Multan, continued his giant-killing run in semi-finals and pulled off a sensational upset on Friday beating second seed Muhammad Abid of Lahore in a thrilling three-set match, eventually registering a 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-1 victory.

Seasoned Aqeel was in excellent form and thrashed fourth seed Shahzad Khan 6-2, 6-4.

Ushna Suhail and Sarah Mahboob moved into the ladies singles final. Third seed Sarah stunned top seed Sara Mansoor in a thrilling and exciting three set encounter by 6-7(5), 2-6, 6-4 score. Second seed Ushna of Lahore proved too good for Noor Malik and won her encounter in straight sets by 6-0, 6-2.

Top seeded Muhammad Yousaf and second seed Muhammad Shoaib, both from Peshawar, cruised into the Junior-18 singles final after winning their respective semifinals matches in straight sets.

Nalain Abbas and Hasheesh Kumar from Karachi moved into the boys Under-14 final. Unseeded Hasheesh eliminated second seed Sami Zeb of Islamabad 7-5, 7-5. Top seed Nalain thrashed Lahore’s Sameer Ahmed in straight sets 6-3 6-2. Hamza Roman from Peshawar and Jamal Shah of Islamabad moved into the final of boys and girls Under-10 singles.