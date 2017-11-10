Rashid demands constitutional status for disabled cricketers from PCB

KARACHI: The newly elected president of the Pakistan Disabled Cricket Association (PDCA) Rashid Latif has demanded that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) include disabled cricket in its constitution.

Speaking to the board of directors here on Wednesday, Rashid said that this unique cricket was getting popular across the world and PDCA had played a vital role in it.

He said the ICC should organise one event annually for these cricketers. He also said there should be more bilateral series. He thanked the chairman PCB Najam Sethi, CEO Subhan Ahmed and GM Domestic Shafiq Ahmed for supporting PDCA.

He said PCB could easily give Rs5 million per year to PDCA to arrange better facilities for the cricketers. He promised carrying on the work according to the objectives set by former president PDCA Salim Karim. He said he would try to produce better results.

He said that he knows that several disabled players are facing financial problems. He said he would try to resolve their problems. “We have knowledge about the problems of the players and we will try to solve them,” Rashid said.

He added that he would personally work on the skills of the players and groom the young talent. He announced Sabih Azhar (Rawalpindi/Islamabad), Jawed Ashraf (Lahore), Jameel Kamran (Multan) and Aslam Breach (Quetta) as the new members of the board.