Iqbal Day celebrated

Rawalpindi :Special morning assembly was organised here on Thursday with full zeal and enthusiasm at The Educators Harley Campus to pay tribute to our great poet and philosopher of Pakistan Dr. Muhammad Allama Iqbal.

The day was marked with mystical poetry of Iqbal recited by the students of grade V. Students narrated the poem ‘Lab pe ate hai dua ban ke tamana meri’ in a beautiful way and the performance of young chaps on the poem was mesmerising. This masterpiece ‘Lab pe ate hai’ ‘dua’ instilled the teaching in our upcoming generation to follow the path of righteous and stay away from darkness and evil acts. The students delivered speeches on Iqbal Day in an exuberant manner. Students were also enlightened with Iqbal’s writings by recitation of poems like ‘Parinday ki Faryad’ and ‘Pahaar aur Gulahri’ in the morning assembly. The performance of primary students on the ‘dua’ ‘Ya Rab Dil e Muslim Ko’ was hugely cherished by the audience.