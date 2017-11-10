Fri November 10, 2017
Business

November 10, 2017

Telenor Pakistan, Truecaller sign deal

Telenor Pakistan, Truecaller sign deal

ISLAMABAD: Telenor Pakistan has signed an agreement with Swedish technology company Truecaller for its customised pro-version to improve its customers calling experience by helping restrict spam calls and messages.

 Truecaller is a global crowd-sourced telephone directory app with special caller ID feature. It will enable Telenor users to identify unknown calls and messages and block them at will. Spam calls, which are approximated at more than three million per month, are a major inconvenience for mobile users in Pakistan. Under the agreement, a six month free trial of Truecaller Pro will be launched in Pakistan to provide upgraded and ad-free experience to Telenor users. Every user will be able to generate up to 30 invitations to friends and family who are yet to try the application.

