Chaudhrys’ fearlessness means what?

Is it due to the transparent ways or ‘battle-hardened’ courageousness of Chaudhrys of Gujrat that they are exuding confidence of the highest degree vis-à-vis NAB investigations which they are ready to face again and again without any fear or reluctance?

Obviously, there can be no other reason, except for these two obvious reasons, for this fearlessness as far as logical options go. However, as regards the Chaudhrys’ critics’ hypothesis that both the former PM and ex-DPM enjoy the ‘Asheerbad’ (patronage/blessings) from certain quarters that matter, this seems to be mere rhetoric that is relied upon by every Tom, Dick and Harry in our national politics who takes refuge behind the ‘Asheerbad’ and ‘nexus’ theories.

These theories have polluted the national politics and given birth to unnecessary controversies although the frequency of nexus-formation, the likes of which the nation has been experiencing off and on in the past, has reduced drastically. Some politicians including some PML-N leaders, however, opine that the nexuses still exist in one form or the other resulting in a disequilibrium that is harmful to socio-political harmony and stability (those who think this way also include a few politicians from a political party that is opposed to PML-N, as stated by them before this scribe in an off-the-record discussion, requesting anonymity).

Leaving aside this rhetoric, the self-confidence of the Chaudhrys appears to be emanating from their good homework that they have been doing for the last so many years during their incumbency and during the times when they had not been in power. For sure, they are quite methodical in their approach since these brothers (cousins, in fact) had inherited a legacy of political pragmatism from their forefather, Chaudhry Zahoor Ellahi, who was an astute politician and a recognized social welfare activist having wide experience of almost all the prominent spheres of life.

Besides this legacy, the Chaudhrys have also learned much from their multi-dimensional interaction with the civil services’ sector. Those who have information about their ways of administration, know well that both the Chaudhrys, during their tenures as interim Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister plus Punjab Chief Minister, have been taking decisions after thorough consultations with seasoned and senior public servants. The input of these civil servants would be given much weight in matters of policy-formulation and administrative functioning during these tenures as is the standard practice in advanced countries of the world where the ruling individuals or political executives on the top do not resort to one-man show or one-man governance.

The fact is or the proven fact is that governance becomes ideal if it is rid of this one-man factor since no single individual, whatever his abilities or competence, can claim to be an infallible master of all trades. Even otherwise, consultation is the essence of democracy.