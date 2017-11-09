‘Parliamentarians, teachers’ role important in promoting peace’

QUETTA: Member Provincial Assembly Yasmin Lehri has said that the roles of parliamentarians and teachers are most important for implementation of law to achieve lasting peace, promotion of human rights in the society.

She said that democracy is the best way for resolution of each issue in the country in order to promote human rights through consensus of parliamentarians.“There is a lack of confidence between departments and parliamentarians for implementation of law, which would be improved through collective efforts for strengthening peace in the region,” she added.

MPA Yasmin Lehri expressed these views during two days of session, which was organised by the Balochistan University in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission.

Ex-federal minister for education Zubaida Jalal also attended the session and said that fundamental education is resource for positive change in the society and added the provincial government would take measures to arrange more teachers across districts of Balochistan for improving the standard of education.

“Without education we cannot maintain peace in the society but there are lack of science teachers in the high schools of respective areas”, she said during her speech. She noted that they had facilitated private educational organizations for betterment of quality education in their past tenure in the state.

Zubaida Jalal added that every member of society was responsible to play a vital role for civilization.Ex-president of Quetta Press Club, Shahzada Zulfiqar, said that people of media were playing an important role to make aware new youth of the importance of peace in the society.

He said the government should take measures to provide jobs to qualified students for providing opportunities to play their vital role for betterment of the society.Director Legislation Parliament Dr. Kashif said that we take collective steps for strengthening peace in the region. He also thanked the participants to attend the two-day session of training.

Human activist Fatima said that change could be started from own house adding that women were playing their role in different shapes, including organizations, teaching profession and agriculture sectors in rural area of the country.

Ms Salma Butt, Joint Director of BARGAD, said that such programmes were arranged at the university level and academics to create awareness among youths to promote human rights in the society.Shields and certificates were distributed among guests, professors and students.