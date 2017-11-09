Islooites experience another anxious day

Islamabad :Islamabad’s residents, especially those living around Constitution Avenue, had another day full of anxiety on Wednesday as they woke up with the city blocked from all sides with heavy containers.

Whether it is Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf sit in, Lal Masjid Operation or Pakistan Awami Tehreek’s rally, things almost come to a standstill for people living and working around Blue Area and F 6.

Though, this time, one can see more policemen as compared to the number of protestors, the uncertainty still prevails among the residents who become alert with every unusual sound. “Even if there is firework, we think that police has started operation against the protestors,” shared on resident.

With containers placed on all major roads leading towards D Chowk, the blockage started a day before the arrival of Khatam-e-Nabuwwat long march in the capital city.

The rumours of expected violence made majority of the residents confused about sending their children to schools or not. The attendance remained thin in public and private offices as staff living in Rawalpindi was not able to reach their offices.

“There was so much confusion as nothing was clear about the expected situation. Some were saying it was very serious whereas others said that the number of demonstrators is only in hundreds,” said Sadia Saleem who works in a private office located in Blue area.

She said that there was pressure from the office to be on the duty despite road block. “The number of containers depicted the anxiety of administration. They should at least take into confidence those who are living or working in nearby localities,” said Sadia.

For commuters, the biggest disappointment was the closure of Metro Bus service. “It is unfortunate that such a big facility stops working with any such development. The closure of Metro Bus causes great inconvenience for the commuters. There shall be a solution to this. May be making it underground in troublesome areas can help,” said Hameed Malik, a resident of F-6.

As a precaution, a large number of shops, banks and offices, located in the parts of Blue Area and F 6 sector that is close to D Chowk, remained closed. The public transport vehicles also remained off roads. The automobile showrooms moved their vehicles elsewhere.

“We are parking our cars in residential sectors since all this trouble started but many shopkeepers have their stocks stored in their shops in Blue Area. We hope that protestors stay non-violent,” owner of an auto showroom said.

In addition to cargo containers, cement blocks and barbed wires were also placed alongside roads. Fork lifters, trucks and cranes were seen shifting them to spots where they would be most needed. Containers have almost always been put to good use by the law enforcing agencies to thwart big rallies and processions.

People living close to Constitution Avenue braced for a difficult time ahead as they watch twists and turns of the changing situation. The Constitution Avenue has always been the favourite protesting ground for the people. However, it has remained barricaded for years with access being limited. The residents expressed hope that the protest would end peacefully.