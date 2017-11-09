Huawei Middle East Pakistan core partners convention held

DUBAI: Middle East Delivery and services VP ME Procurement Director, Pakistan Rep Office managers and over 70 mainstream suppliers, totally 160 VIPs have attended this convention.

This convention has been held closely around the theme “Quality first?Collaboration & Innovation, Industry WIN-WIN”. And by successively introduced business development situation, procurement concepts, procurement strategies and internal control requirements of Pakistan Rep Office, the win-win cooperation confidence has been firmly strengthened between both parties.

Award outstanding and setup model. Huawei honored 21 awards in total for 2016 -2017 annual outstanding supplier, including best strategic partner and best quality partners.

At the end of the convention, Vice President of Huawei Middle East Delivery & services department gave the closing speech, and reiterated that Huawei zero tolerance policy towards corruption and EHS accidents attitude.***