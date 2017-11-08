QAU ASA clarifies position

Islamabad

Dismissing the wrong impression created in a media report the president of Academic Staff Association (ASA) of Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU) Dr Ishtiaq Ali has made it clear that they have not levelled allegations of corruption or financial embezzlement against QAU vice chancellor Dr Javed Ashraf while demanding his resignation on other grounds. He said a general body meeting of the faculty of QAU was convened on September 21, 2017.