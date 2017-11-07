1,525 Pakistanis awarded Chevening Scholarship since 1983

ISLAMABAD: The United Kingdom, since launching its premier Chevening Scholarship Programme in 1983 has sponsored 1,525 Pakistanis of which more than one-fourth were female scholars who studied in master degree programmes.

Under this Programme, the UK government gives scholars a chance to study for a fully-funded one year master’s degree in any UK university.

From Pakistan, out of 1,525 Chevening fellows, 392 females were sponsored for the said programme that is 26 percent of the total number.

The deadline for applying for Chevening scholarship for year 2018 is November 7 (today). The BHC has encouraged scholars from across Pakistan to apply for the Chevening Scholarship Programme.

Chevening Scholarships are prestigious scholarships awarded to individuals with demonstrable leadership potential who also have strong academic background. The scholarship offers full financial support for future leaders to study for any eligible master’s degree in the UK university while gaining access to a wide range of exclusive academic, professional, and cultural events.

The data of last nine years shows the number of people getting the scholarship is encouraging with the passage of time. In 2009, 29 Pakistanis got this prestigious award out of them five were females. In 2010, fourteen went on this scholarship including three females. In 2011, as many as 33 people won the award including eight females. In 2012, twenty-two entrants, including two women, were awarded Chevening scholarship. In 2013, seventeen were selected including five females. In 2014, there were 18 Chevening fellows including three females. In 2015, 83 shcolarships were offered of which 26 were females. In 2016, the number of Chevening award winners was 77 including 26 females. While, in 2017, a number of 63 fellows, including 21 women, went for studying

in the UK.

A data of last three years also shows that from 2015-2017, London School of Economies (LSE), SOAS University of London are the top two schools where most of Pakistani scholars got admissions. From 2015-2017, according to the British High Commission (BHC) data, number of scholars went to LSE was 30, SOAS, 23 and 15 each went to Queen Mary University of London and University of Sussex. Besides, 14 scholars went to University of Glasgow; 13 went to University of Manchester; 12 to King's College London; 10 to University College London; nine to University of Warwick; six each went to University of Cambridge and University of Oxford while five went to University of Leeds. British High Commissioner Thomas Drew said the programme gave scholars an opportunity to do more than just study in the best universities in the UK; it also allowed them to network extensively with scholars from around the world and experience the best Britain had to offer.

“On their return from the UK, many Chevening scholars, including from the legal profession, media, bureaucracy, business and technology, have talked about how their scholarship has accelerated their careers and given them the opportunity to become a leader in their fields. “I would strongly encourage eligible scholars to submit their applications and not miss the opportunity to apply,” Thomas Drew said.