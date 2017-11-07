Siraj terms hike in petrol prices ‘drone attack’ on masses

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Senator Sirajul Haq said the JI wanted the accountability of the ruling elite to be continued alongside the electoral process and the elections should not be postponed on its pretext.

Any delay in the elections would worsen the already unstable political situation in the country, he said while talking to the JI office-bearers and leaders from Gujranwala division at Mansoora on Monday.Sirajul Haq said perhaps Pakistan was the only country in the world which functions with or without a finance minister, adding that instead of appearing before the court to face huge corruption charges, the finance minister fled the country on the pretext of a sudden illness. He said the facts and figures of country’s economic situation given by finance minister had been proved wrong, and also proved that his policies ruined economy. The prices of all essential items were sky high and people had been committing mass suicides. He termed the fresh hike in petrol prices a drone attack on masses and demanded its immediate withdrawal, warning that economic situation would further deteriorate during the next three months.

He said foreign exchange reserves of the country had fallen to a record low and foreign investment was negligible. Ousted prime minister had transferred all his wealth abroad which proved his indifference to the national interests, he alleged.

Siraj stressed that country’s politics should be cleansed of corruption and the politicians wanted by NAB should be barred from politics. He said it was the responsibility of political parties to issue tickets only to those having a clean moral past, free from corruption and any scandal.

Liaqat Baloch said the split among opposition parties had always benefited the rulers while the masses had to suffer because of the incompetence and ill planning of the government. In the past, Benazir Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif caused split among the opposition to benefit adventurers and even now the opposition stood divided, he said while talking to media on Monday. He stressed that census and fresh demarcation of constituencies should not cause the delay in the polls.

The JI deputy Secretary General Dr Farid Ahmed Piracha demanded setting up of a committee comprising representation from government, opposition and scientists to determine the causes of smog and suggest permanent solution.