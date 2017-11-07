Education and development

It is a fact that a country cannot progress unless it maintains a high standard of education. Only through quality education, the nation develops relevant skills to lead the country to progress and development. In Pakistan, the standard of higher education is satisfactory, but the standard of secondary education has been declining at a fast pace.

This is because the government is doing nothing to introduce education reforms. While the government’s initiatives like the PM Laptop Scheme were positive, more steps are required to improve the education sector of the country. Almost all government schools across the country are facing so many problems including shortage of teaching staff, lack of laboratories, etc. It is the responsibility of the relevant department to improve the standard of education across the country.

Muhammad Hamza (Peshawar)